WorkSource Cobb will host two workshops in February to help people in their job search.
The Georgia Department of Labor will be on hand to present networking strategies on Feb. 14 and tips for using the internet with job searching on Feb. 28. Both workshops will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at WorkSource Cobb, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta.
All attendees must first register with employgeorgia.com and create a fillable resume prior to the event.
For more information, call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.
