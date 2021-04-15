WorkSource Cobb, the workforce development agency serving Cobb County residents, is hosting Scheider Transportation for a virtual recruitment on April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Schneider will be recruiting 50 or more Class A CDL drivers. All those interested in attending should register for the event by calling 770-528-4300, emailing information@cobbworks.org or filling out the registration form at www.worksourcecobb.org.
