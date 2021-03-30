WorkSource Cobb is hosting a virtual recruitment for Kids R Kids on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Kids R Kids is seeking 10-15 teachers to plan and implement the daily curriculum for children in the classroom. Registration for the event is required to receive the virtual link.
Interested individuals can all 770-528-4300 or visit https://www.worksourcecobb.org/events/kids-r-kids-virtual-recruitment.
