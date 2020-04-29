WorkSource Cobb announced that they will have free virtual workshops in May to aid people in need of job search support.
The schedule for the 10 a.m. workshops is:
- May 6 - Renewing Hope in Your Job Search During a Crisis. Participants can learn what they can do now to set themselves up for success in this new age of job search amidst COVID-19.
- May 13 - Creating a Winning Resume That Gets Interviews. Participants can learn how to create a resume that hiring managers will actually read.
- May 20 - Leveraging Technology to Navigate the Job Market During a Crisis. Participants can learn the best way to navigate job leads.
- May 27 - Get Ready for Online Interviews. Participants can learn about nailing phone/video interviews.
- June 3 - Your M.A.P. (Meticulous Action Plan). Participants can learn the key steps to successful rapid employment.
To register, call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.
