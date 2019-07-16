Worksource Cobb staff and a veteran human resources professional will host free career workshops in August.
The workshops, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., will be held at CobbWorks Workforce Development Center, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta.
The schedule is:
- Aug. 1 will be Behind the Scenes of Resumes: HR's Perspective. This workshop will give participants an inside look at human resources views on resumes.
- Aug. 8 will be Getting it Right: Writing a Resume. Participants can learn how to make a positive, lasting impression by properly expressing their skill set and qualifications.
- Aug. 15 will be Resume and Interviewing Alignment. Participants can whip those interview skills into shape with this workshop specifically designed to improve one's performance.
- Aug. 27 will be Interview Techniques. This workshop will teach participants tips to help them succeed in the business world.
Registration is required. To register, call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org with your name, address, phone number and workshop selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.