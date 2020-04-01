In response to economic impacts of COVID-19 on businesses and residents, WorkSource Cobb has launched a virtual talent recruitment and training assistance program.
As the workforce development agency for Cobb County and an essential service, the agency aims to ensure a continuity of services for both employers and residents. Under the shelter-in-place order, the workforce service center will remain closed to walk-ins, however, employers and residents are encouraged to call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org for services.
Cobb residents can receive one-on-one resume editing from certified resume writers, job leads from local businesses, career coaching, information about funding for training, as well as referrals for community resources.
Laid-off individuals are encouraged to apply for more intensive services which include education and training to increase employability skills. Training programs are provided by local educational institutions and paid for by WorkSource Cobb. Those interested can go directly to worksourcecobb.org/training-assistance.
WorkSource Cobb is one of 19 workforce agencies across the state through the WorkSource Georgia system. Their program is offered to Cobb residents through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Services are free to customers.
