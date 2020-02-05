WorkSource Cobb is launching BOSS, a career pathway program targeted to young adults ages 16-24.
Eligible Cobb County residents will have access to free education tuition, paid work experience opportunities, job readiness workshops and career counseling.
Program participants can enter the program at any stage in their career development whether they need to earn a GED, obtain work experience or are ready to gain education in their desired career. WorkSource Cobb staff support participants and help them achieve their goals through career coaching and incentives.
Participants can earn up to $8,500 while they participate in career development workshops, go on college and career tours, get their GED or high school diploma, attend skills training, intern through work experience, gain employment, enter college or join the military.
The program is offered to Cobb residents through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Participants must meet eligibility requirements in order to receive services.
For more information, call 770-528-4300 or email bossinfo@cobbworks.org.
