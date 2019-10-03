Working Mother magazine recently announced that WellStar Health System was named to its annual list of the 2019 100 Best Companies.
This is WellStar’s 12th year in the top 100. WellStar was one of only two Atlanta-based companies on the list.
The 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs and flexibility policies. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the managers who oversee them. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2018 data.
For more information, visit wellstar.org.
