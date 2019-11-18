Working Mother magazine announced its second annual Best Companies for Dads list.
The list celebrates organizations that lead in the areas of paternity and gender-neutral parental leave, flexible schedules and phase-back programs for dads.
WellStar Health System was one of the 50 companies recognized on this year’s list. It was also the only Georgia-based organization to receive this recognition.
WellStar is committed to developing programs to attract and retain talent with innovative offerings for working parents that value both men’s and women’s roles, at work and at home. WellStar not only offers four weeks of paid parental leave for both new moms and new dads, but actively encourages it.
For more information, visit workingmother.com or wellstar.org.
