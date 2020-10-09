The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have the Workforce Sustainability Through Work-Based Learning webinar on Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
This webinar is about work-based learning and the importance it holds in building a stronger community and fueling a company’s talent pipeline. This is intended as the first in a series of events that will provide information on work-based learning for K-12 students and how to create mutually beneficial partnerships with schools in the Cobb community.
The webinar represents a collaborative effort between Marietta City Schools, Cobb Cobb County School District, the Cobb Chamber and the business community.
Topics include:
♦ What is WBL and YAP? A brief explanation of models utilized in partners including virtual internships and youth apprenticeship programs by Angela Sparks, career advisor and youth apprenticeship coordinator at Marietta City Schools.
♦ How can the Work-Based Learning and the Youth Apprenticeship Program impact my business? by Sparks.
♦ Companies in Cobb with successful internships by Gary Fisher, HR partner at Delta Community Credit Union.
Zoom details will be provided in registration confirmation and will be re-sent prior to the event date. To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Workforce-Sustainability-through-WorkBased-Learning-Webinar-9587/details.
For more information, contact Workforce Initiatives senior manager Nate Futrell at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org.
