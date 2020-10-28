The 2020 Workforce Development Summit will be Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The Summit will provide insights into and discussions around the current state of workforce and what’s on the horizon for the community.
Industry experts and educational leaders will address trends in Cobb’s most noted industries, the overall workforce development needs of the community and innovative solutions aimed at addressing those needs.
Speakers will include Greg Dozier, Commissioner of Technical College System of Georgia; Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan; Dr. Ron Newcomb, president of Chattahoochee Technical College; Dr. Gilles LaMarche, vice president of University Advancement at Life University; Alex McGee, vice president for External Affairs and chief of staff at Kennesaw State University; Chris Ragsdale, superintendent of Cobb County School District; Dr. Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools; and industry leaders from Cobb’s high-demand industry clusters.
For more information, contact Nate Futrell at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org.
