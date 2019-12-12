United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that two members of its Board of Directors – Jennifer Mann and Cathy Cox – were named to WomenInc. Magazine’s 2019 list of Most Influential Corporate Directors.
WomenInc. Magazine is a leading business magazine dedicated to women’s success and achievement.
Its 2019 list, published earlier this month, features more than 700 directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies. This annual list is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and
achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.
Mann has served as a director of the Board at United Community Banks Inc. since 2018. She has more than two decades of experience leading global and diverse workforces, guiding their talent management philosophy and articulating the organization’s strategy for ensuring top talent. She currently serves as executive vice president and chief human resources o fficer for SAS, the leader in analytics.
Cathy Cox has served as a director of the Board at United Community Banks Inc. for 11 years. She currently serves as dean of Mercer University’s School of Law and brings a unique understanding of legal, governmental and educational experience to the Board. Earlier in her career, she was twice elected to serve as the Georgia Secretary of State and twice elected to the Georgia House of Representatives.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
