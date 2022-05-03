We could all go down a political rabbit hole when it comes to government spending and what exactly your taxes are funding. Wouldn’t it be nice to have some direct say in the matter? Georgia’s Rural Hospital Tax Credit allows you to offset your state income tax liability by donating to the Georgia HEART Program, directing your donation toward one of more than 50 rural hospitals in the state that have a financial need. In turn, you will receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on your Georgia income tax liability.
The Georgia HEART Hospital Program is limited to $60 million of income tax credits annually. Almost 40 percent of the credit allowance has already been claimed for the 2022 tax year.
Traditionally, January 1 through June 30, single filers or those who file as head of household can apply for up to $5,000 in rural hospital tax credits, while married couples filing jointly can apply for up to $10,000 in tax credits. Furthermore, C corporations, trusts, or pass-through entities electing to pay tax at entity level can contribute up to 75% of its annual Georgia income tax, while individual owners of S-Corps, LLCs, or Partnerships (pass-through entities) not paying tax at entity level are eligible to receive a 100 percent tax credit up to $10,000. Provided the $60 million cap hasn’t been met, after June 30, Georgia taxpayers can make unlimited contributions and receive a corresponding income tax credit.
HEART believes the remaining funds for 2022 will most likely be utilized on or near July 1. Therefore, this year, HEART will begin accepting pre-applications for unlimited contribution amounts in their portal on May 16 at 9:00 a.m. HEART will submit these applications to the Georgia Department of Revenue beginning at midnight on July 1, in the order by date/time in which they were received. The pre-registration will hold your participation place in the program for this tax year, allowing your contribution payment to be made any time up to December 31. You can apply through Georgia HEART at www.georgiaheart.org.
Let’s say you have an $8,000 Georgia State income tax liability. You could offset that liability by making an $8,000 donation to the Georgia HEART Program. You can choose the specific hospital you wish to benefit or allow the Georgia HEART Program to designate one based on financial need. The hospital can use funds to renovate existing facilities or go toward any leg in building a new treatment center, including market feasibility studies to payments on construction loans. There are many more options but note that donated funds cannot be used for executive compensation.
If your income and deductions will not change much from the prior year, check your Georgia income tax return (Form 500) for your income tax liability for the prior tax year and estimate your tax liability accordingly. Of course, you should consult with your CPA or tax professional to best estimate your Georgia income tax liability. If your tax credit exceeds your tax liability, any unused tax credit may be carried forward up to five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.