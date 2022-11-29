If you watch the stock market, you’ve likely seen it do some crazy things. The market reacts to news within minutes of it coming out. But how does the market decide on what news to react to, and why?
Let’s look at two events last month: Walmart announced it agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement. That day, the stock was up over 7 percent. However, just a few days before, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly was a victim of a fake “verified” Twitter account that published a message that insulin was free. The tweet went viral, and Eli Lilly’s stock dropped more than 6 percent that day.
As a casual follower of the stock market, you have to wonder why this happens. Yes, Walmart’s involvement in the opioid lawsuit has been in the news for a while. You might even say that the settlement was “built into the price of the stock” because investors knew it was coming. On the other hand, Eli Lilly’s social media post debacle came out of nowhere. But let’s take a closer look. Would a $350 billion market-cap pharmaceutical company make a significant news announcement on Twitter? Why would insulin be free? Don’t we remember a few years ago when Martin Shkreli, the chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, hiked the price of insulin up 5,000 percent? Why would anyone believe that insulin would suddenly be free?
It's hardly ever clear what the market believes. When you see these knee-jerk movements, that tends to be mostly algorithmic traders that simply trade on headlines. These are not retail investors — mutual funds, Registered Investment Advisors, etc. — these movements are caused by high frequency traders and hedge funds that have invested a significant amount of money on software that scrubs headlines and social media, interprets the news as either good or bad, and then trades accordingly.
You have to remember, for traders, fundamentals don’t matter. They’re not looking at financial strength, safety relative to similar stocks, valuations, P/E ratios, or dividend growth rate — all the metrics I’ve talked about for years. Traders are getting in and out of positions, trading on the microstructure of the market. They are looking at the bid-ask spread, the difference between the highest price a buyer will pay and the lowest price a seller will accept. Furthermore, once one trader starts dumping shares, other high-frequency traders monitoring the movements also start dumping shares, and then you see a stock tumble within minutes. Ideally, given time, this fluctuation should correct itself. Investors who place emphasize value will look at the fundamentals, and if the stock is “on sale” because the price has been pushed down without reasonable cause, they will buy more.
On the Walmart side of the news, the market is getting certainty. Before the announcement, analysts are only using estimates to build into their models. Once the settlement is announced, if it is less than the estimates, sentiment improves. That’s why Walmart’s stock might increase based on what you interpret as bad news.
