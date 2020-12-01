The holiday madness has begun—although I’m pretty sure the actual holiday will look quite different this year. While we may not see big family gatherings or lavish holiday soirées, you will probably see masked Santas ringing bells for your spare change, among all the other charities clamoring for your money. Let’s face it—2020 has been a hard difficult for many people.
I’ve always been pleasantly surprised to find that most charitable giving doesn’t happen because of a “free gift with donation” or a tax deduction. People give because they truly care about those less fortunate. However, I’m a money guy, and you want to know how to make the most of your money.
First of all, the CARES Act created an above-the-line charitable contribution for taxpayers who don’t itemize their deductions. This will allow for a charitable deduction for cash contributions to qualified charities of up to $300 made in 2020. If you itemize, the Act increased the adjusted gross income limit to 100 percent for 2020 rather than limiting the deduction to 60 percent of AGI. Any amount over 100 percent can be carried over and deducted on subsequent years’ returns until the excess is exhausted or until five years have passed, whichever happens first. Your donation doesn’t have to be COVID-19 related—the only requirement for the CARES Act provisions is that the donation is in cash, which includes those paid by cash, check, electronic fund transfer, or credit card.
The IRS still requires documentation of your donations, so if you are making charitable contributions, you will need a bank record that shows the name of the qualified organization and the date and amount of the donation. A canceled check, a bank or credit union statement, credit card statement, or payroll deduction records can all serve as documentation. You can also use a receipt (or a letter or other written communication) from the qualified organization showing the name of the organization and the date and amount of the contribution.
The CARES Act also suspended required minimum distributions for 2020 from certain defined contribution plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). That’s great news for most RMD eligible people; however, it does put a kink in the plan for those who utilize qualified charitable distributions, so donating appreciated stock may prove to be a better move.
You likely have some technology stocks that are overweight in your portfolio. I’ve been reminding you to rebalance for a while now. If you still haven’t trimmed your overweight positions, you should be able to avoid capital gains tax by donating the shares rather than selling the stock, recognizing the gains, and then donating cash. This is a win-win because you may be eligible for a deduction for the full fair-market value of the stock at the time of the gift, and tax-exempt charities won’t have to pay capital gains when they sell the stock. Just remember the tax deduction for the appreciated stock is limited to 30 percent of your AGI.
These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to charitable giving, as there are many options for planned giving, including the use of trusts, life insurance, and donor-advised funds. Talk to your tax adviser or financial planner to see what will work best for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.