Investors are rightfully worried. They’ve watched the market going down, up, and probably going down again. I’ve already told you that selling out now is the worst move you could make. But what should you be doing? While past performance is not indicative of future results, I like to say, “History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes.” So, let’s take a closer look at modern market reactions to recessions.
If you had put all of your money into the market, as defined by the S&P 500 Index, on March 24, 2000, the peak of the market before the Tech Bubble burst, your annualized return through April 15, 2020, would be around 5 percent, or over 169 percent total return through the bubble bursting, the near 20 percent dip in December 2018, and our current drop.
Think about what you were dealing with in 2000, the price-to-earnings ratio, which measures a stock’s or index’s current share price relative to its per-share earnings, was 37, while the long-term average is 16.5. Today we see a P/E of 17.5. At a P/E of 37, the peak Tech Bubble market was more than twice as expensive as the long-term average. Furthermore, can you find a Treasury or even a corporate bond today that pays 5 percent? Currently the 30-year Treasury bond pays around 1.3 percent. To find a 5 percent yield, you’d have to be buying junk bonds, which are as volatile as equities, so why not boost the return by investing in dividend-paying Blue Chip stocks that can weather recessions?
If you bought into the market on Oct. 9, 2007, the peak before the financial crisis, today, you’d have an annualized return of 6.9 percent. Those returns are through April 15, 2020, where we’re down more than 17 percent from our most recent high.
I have often lauded dividend-paying stocks. At the beginning of this year, the S&P 500 Index yielded 1.8 percent in dividends. As of April 15, 2020, it has increased to 2.18 percent. Remember that a 10-year Treasury yields 0.6 percent annually. That is a fixed yield that will never increase until it matures. If you buy a $1,000 bond, you will lock in a 0.6 percent return for 10 years. If you buy $1,000 of stocks, you have a dividend that will likely grow on top of any price appreciation the market might see.
Stocks experienced an 82 percent price appreciation from the peak of the Tech Bubble, but because dividends were reinvested, your total investment growth is actually more than 169 percent. Likewise, from the top of the market prior to the financial crisis, stocks saw a price appreciation of about 77 percent, but reinvesting dividends brought the total return to 131.9 percent.
These returns are also measured as if you invested all at once during these historic market highs. The minute you dollar-cost average your money into the market, buying a fixed-dollar amount at set intervals, your rate of return will jump because you’ll be buying more shares when the market is down, and fewer when it is high. Over the long term, you’ll lower your average price per share, and, in turn, your return on investment will increase.
I understand how difficult it is to look at your statement and see your portfolio down 30 percent. However, seeing this historical example supports my belief that stocks are the place to be for long-term growth, meaning money you don’t need within the next 10 years.
