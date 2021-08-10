Would you believe that investing is the easy part and that spending is the hardest part of retirement? From our perspective, it’s true. Saving and investing merely takes discipline. Always pay yourself first and stick with your investment strategy even through turbulent market conditions. Spending involves more variables, more flexibility and more emotions—especially when it comes to spending principal.
I plan for clients’ retirement liquidity using the Ten Year Rule, investing the money needed for living expenses in fixed-income investments that mature the year the funds are needed, thus protecting the principal from the volatility of the stock market. I do this for a rolling 10-year period, meaning in 2021, I am recommending allocating funds for your 2031 needs. This is so the investor can avoid being forced to sell stocks during a down market. Should 2022 be a down market, we can wait out the downturn to fulfill the liquidity needs for 2032. Since World War II, bear markets have lasted about 13 months on average, with the longest bear market coming in at 31 months. I believe if you have spending needs fulfilled for 10 years, you don’t have to panic and sell your stocks during a two-and-a-half-year recession.
Depending on how much a client has saved for retirement and their spending needs, some may spend down principal throughout their retirement—and that is OK. Through analyzing an investor’s spending, together we develop a comprehensive plan using conservative variables for inflation and market growth to plan for the assets to last through age 100, aiming to ensure he does not outlive his assets. Other investors may receive so much retirement income from Social Security, pensions, rental income, dividends, or inheritances, that they essentially have no liquidity needs, which means they have the ability to take on the risk of having their portfolios invested 100% in stocks. Potentially, even required minimum distributions from IRA accounts, could be taken in stock instead of cash.
That said, other investment strategies do exist. I recently spoke with an investor who had all of his retirement income invested in an equity income portfolio with his annual spending needs fulfilled by dividends. He and his adviser aimed to keep roughly $100,000 in his “liquidity account.” As the investor spent cash, the balance would decrease but then increase as dividends were paid. He never touched principal that was invested in dividend-paying stocks.
All investing involves risk. The strategy you choose attempts to mitigate that risk. AWorking with a financial adviser can help you project the possible long-term results of your strategy.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is an Executive in Residence at Kennesaw State University’s Coles College of Business and a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on Atlanta’s longest running, most respected financial talk radio show “Money Talks” airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional.
