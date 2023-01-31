I recently spoke with some investors who were living within their means, saving every bit they could for retirement — to the point of living frugally because of a well-founded fear of outliving their assets. Conservative by nature, they looked at some online calculators and committed to saving everything for some distant future. The reason I was talking with them was because one spouse felt that they weren’t really living.
As a society, we have been trained to focus on achieving our retirement goals because so much emphasis is placed on the golden years of retirement. Many times, that is how financial plans start. We look at what you’re able to save to fund the retirement lifestyle you desire. However, the financial plan created at 39 is not the same plan that you’ll have at 49 or even 59.
While I recommend your financial plan look at least 10 years out, it’s not the same plan you will have 10 years from now. Goals change as life happens. When developing a plan, I look at an investor’s current lifestyle, spending, and saving patterns and begin basing a financial plan off that, generally allowing the investor to maintain their current lifestyle. Sometimes I must have the difficult conversation of, “If you keep spending like this, you won’t be able to retire.” But more often, I have the conversation of, “What does your dream life look like? What steps can we take to get there?”
The future is not guaranteed. You may have plans for travel, hobbies, or a fantasy home in retirement but are unable to do the things you anticipated because you lack the physical ability, health, or a partner may not be around to share the dreams. Instead of delaying life’s most enjoyable experiences, you can develop your financial plan to allow you to lead enriching, enjoyable lives. Making memories now shouldn’t be to the detriment of your retirement plan; however, there is a certain amount of living you’re allowed to do.
Most financial advisers look at investors’ situations from a retirement perspective; however, it is also important to invest in memories when you are younger with family and friends, doing what you want to do, such as hobbies, travel, etc. A financial adviser’s goal is to help you make your money support how you want to live.
Ultimately the financial plan needs to match the person. A financial adviser can provide the best advice based on what they know, but if it makes the client uncomfortable, the relationship will break down and the plan won’t be successful. As an investor, your relationship with your financial adviser is often a close, intimate friendship where you communicate goals, dreams, interests, and wants.
A retirement plan focuses on managing your expenses after the paycheck stops whereas a financial plan focuses on creating memories and living comfortably while ensuring that you’re saving and investing enough to support your lifestyle once you do retire.
