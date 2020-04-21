One of the most often used phrases of any child is, “It’s not fair!” Of course, you have probably grown to accept this as one of life’s basic truths. The world is full of inequality, and that will always be. However, the government’s response to our halted economy provides a recent case of this age-old inequality issue. Don’t paint me into the corner of Trump-haters as that is not the point. I believe the government did the best it could within a limited time, to get as much funding to the most needed areas.
We learned last week that Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funding had already been depleted; however, additional funding is being negotiated in Washington. Meanwhile, small- and mid-sized businesses with employees got to the trough first, and independent contractors and sole proprietors, and the gig workers had to wait. Those who do their banking at Wells Fargo learned funding was limited before most others, as Wells Fargo’s participation in lending was limited because of their previous sins.
Funding limitations aside, what about those who managed their risk properly and watched the government willing to bail out their more wild-eyed, risk-taking peers? How about the investors who continued to buy money market funds reliant on short-term corporate debt? These money funds continued to pay outsized interest, while their safer, government-security-buying money fund peers paid a slightly lower rate. However, when the stuff hit the fan, the Federal government provided the liquidity necessary to ensure nobody suffered the 10-day waiting period or the 2 percent fee on withdrawals imposed by Dodd-Frank regulations.
The other complaint is from hedge funds that make their living buying low-quality debt. In every financial crisis, you hear of companies who have taken on excessive risk and are faced with bankruptcy. The banks and other lenders who have backed risky enterprises end up selling to hedge funds at significant discounts. This time, there’s a new buyer in town—Uncle Sam. While it’s hard to feel bad for a hedge fund, they have served a legitimate purpose in past crunches, and they are now feeling competitive pressures from our government. Even low-quality municipal debt found a hero in Congress. Sure, governments should be bailed out, right—even those who tax their citizens and then overspend the comparative bounty? Consider Cook County Illinois, home of Chicago, which has been looking for a bailout since 2009. Georgia has had a balanced budget for years. It’s the law. Georgia is one of only eight states with a AAA bond rating, the best available by any rating agency. I doubt anybody made a plea for us. It wasn’t necessary! And let’s hope that continues.
One term you might have heard mentioned by economists is “moral hazard.” If not, listen closely over the next few weeks and months, as it’s sure to come up. When people and businesses take risks, there should be some consequences. Given the current circumstances, some of that was overlooked, and it might just encourage similar actions in the future. Maybe we should have all heeded the advice to save for a rainy day. I generally recommend six months of savings for an unforeseen event. A pandemic would be such an event.
Meanwhile, I look forward to getting our economy back on track and enjoying a nice dinner at my favorite restaurant! I know our government is making its best effort to bridge the economic gap while we wait this virus out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.