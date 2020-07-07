How often can you say, “I’m so glad the IRS has decided to do the right thing and clear things up!”?
You read that right! The IRS made some beneficial decisions for the many investors who felt they were being penalized for proactively taking their 2020 required minimum distribution (RMD) early. IRS Notice 2020-51 "Guidance on Waiver of 2020 Required Minimum Distributions," effectively allows anyone who took an unwanted RMD to redeposit that money back into their retirement plan account by Aug. 31, 2020. This is excellent news for those who had previously been excluded from being able to put their distributions back, and exactly the fair and just action we were hoping to get from the IRS.
Of course, this assumes you do not need your RMD for living expenses. If your financial plan includes retirement plan withdrawals to cover your liquidity needs, you are likely unaffected by this change; however, you may have to withdraw less. Likewise, you may still want to withdraw some funds without bumping you into a higher tax bracket. You may be able to pay the taxes on funds withdrawn this year at a lower rate. If you reinvest them in an after-tax account, you may be able to provide yourself more tax diversity in the future. You may want to revisit your withdrawal plan with your financial adviser or tax consultant.
When the CARES Act passed in March 2020, section 2203 of that legislation granted a waiver of RMDs from certain defined contribution plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). While this provided relief for those who had yet to take their 2020 distribution, the question remained about what to do if you had taken the RMD earlier in the year. At that time, there were limited options for getting the funds back into the retirement account. You could consider the distribution a 60-day rollover, meaning you had 60-days from the date of the distribution to redeposit the funds. If you met specific criteria, you could classify the withdrawal as a coronavirus-related distribution up to $100,000 and repay the retirement plan account within three years. Unfortunately, those who were more proactive and took their distributions early in the year, or for those with inherited IRA accounts, the 60-day rollover rule didn't help. Unless you qualified for the coronavirus-related distribution, you were out of luck.
On April 9, the IRS expanded the guidance with the release of Notice 2020-23, which gave those who took distributions after February 1 until July 15, 2020, to return the funds to the retirement account. That helped a few more people get their unwanted distributions back to the IRA and avoid the taxation of those funds. However, people who took distributions in January or those that took RMDs from inherited IRAs still had no options for relief.
Notice 2020-51 clears up all of the uncertainty associated with putting unwanted RMDs back into the account by allowing any distributions for 2020 that would have been required minimum distributions (including those with required beginning dates in 2019 who delayed the first RMD until April 1, 2020) if not for the CARES Act waiver, to be rolled back into the retirement plan by Aug. 31, 2020, disregarding the once-per-year rule, and the limitation for non-spouse beneficiary inherited IRAs. While I believed a series of distributions being rolled back in at the same time would not violate the once-per-year rule, not everyone interpreted the rules that way.
