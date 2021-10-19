Last week 69.1 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits learned they’ll be receiving a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) beginning in January 2022, which is the largest inflation adjustment in 40 years. The annual increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index and September’s CPI increased to 5.4% annualized. While this COLA increase may seem like it covers inflation, the Producer Price Index rose to 8.6% annualized, indicating our inflation may not be as transitory as initially thought.
While Social Security benefits have increased about 55% over the past 21 years, the COLA increases haven’t kept pace with seniors’ housing costs, which have increased nearly 118 %, and health care costs, which have increased 145 %, over the same period.
For retirees living on a fixed income, inflation is a critical variable in their financial plans. Underestimate inflation, and retirement savings may not last as long as planned, but overestimate inflation, and investors could be withdrawing more than they need.
I recommend investors assume inflation at 4.6% per year in a financial plan. Initially, that might seem very high, but given the 5.4% inflation today, suddenly, it doesn’t seem unreasonable. Investors should also review and update their financial plans every two years, which should allow them to recalculate how inflation and their spending have affected their plans.
Spending? Absolutely. Spending is the No. 1 factor that affects a financial plan. As part of an overall financial plan, I recommend that investors use cash flow projections that assume the assets are depleted when the youngest spouse reaches age 92. This is where investors should consider the 4.6% inflation factor—another reason to revisit and revise plans every two years. The more frequently investors revisit their financial plans, the more accurate the spending estimates will become.
When analyzing how spending affects the financial plan, I recommend investors also calculate what the maximum amount of spending could be, assuming the assets last until age 92 for the youngest spouse. I suggest investors use less than 85% of their maximum spending. If an investor’s maximum outlay is only $5,000 more than actual expenses per year, there is little room for change—like rampant inflation—or emergencies. There may be instances when the cash flow projection will indicate the investor needs to curb their spending and begin saving more. However, it is better to know when they can make changes than at 80 when they no longer have the option to push out their retirement date.
The calculations of actual spending, 85% of maximum spending, and maximum spending provide a much more accurate withdrawal rate for investors compared to a blanket rule of “spend 4% of assets per year.” Furthermore, the spending numbers combined with the cash flow projection that accounts for portfolio growth, inflation, and specific spending needs, should help determine an investor’s portfolio asset allocation between fixed-income investments and growth investments.
