A couple recently came to me and asked my opinion on housing in retirement. They were about six to seven years away from retiring and wanted to be in a good position with their home. If they stay where they are, they want to make renovations to certain areas making them easier to navigate as they age. If they downsize to a new home, they could get something without wear and tear but would be starting over with a new mortgage.
This is a very common situation for many pre-retirees—even one you may relate to. Unfortunately, there is no one perfect answer. Currently, the housing market is averaging slightly more than three months of inventory, while ordinarily, the economy supports six to 10 months of inventory. The demand is very high for homes, and that drives the prices higher. If you were to consider downsizing your home now, you could end up paying a similar mortgage because of pricing.
If this lifestyle choice is for you, the good news is that having a mortgage in retirement isn’t a bad thing—and could arguably be safer. If you are following the Ten Year Rule and have living expenses for the next 10 years set aside in fixed-income investments that mature when you need the money, you have 10 years of mortgage payments covered. In contrast, when you’re working, your income is paying your mortgage payments, and income from a job is not as secure as we would like to believe. Furthermore, with interest rates around 3 percent for a 30-year mortgage, you can earn that or more in dividends on your investments. Add in price appreciation for investments, and you could likely make more investing than you would be paying in interest on a mortgage.
Be aware that it is easier to get approved for a mortgage while you have an income; therefore, if you are thinking this is the path you want to take, starting the process now may be a good move. But if you decide to decision to downsize after you retire, you can generally prove income for a mortgage by taking regular distributions from retirement accounts.
Of course, the other option is to stay in your existing home. Refinancing your current mortgage may potentially free up your cash flow if you can lower your payment. You could also consider a cash-out refinance, which could provide you with the funds to renovate your current home or complete much-needed repairs to ensure the house lasts throughout your golden years. Depending on the inventory of homes where you live and the price range of new homes, this may be the better financial option. Even though you may be taking cash out of your equity, you could be increasing your home’s value with upgraded appliances, roofing, or accessibility.
Dr. Gene once told me that he’d have a mortgage until the day he dies. With mortgage interest rates as low as they have been in the past 10 years, I don’t blame him. Most people retire around age 65 and live to around 82. While it may seem comforting to not owe on your home, I recommend having a financial professional run the numbers to make sure that choosing to either pay off your current home or start retirement with a new mortgage won't put you in a situation where you are house rich and cash poor.
