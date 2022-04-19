In case you hadn’t noticed, inflation wasn’t transitory. In fact, inflation was at an annualized pace of 8.5%, per the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Furthermore, the Producer Price Index (PPI), the cost of materials used to make final consumer goods, was even higher at 11.2%. Many market pundits believe the peak in inflation is likely a month or two away and could peak with a CPI reading near 10%.
The Federal Reserve has verbally committed to doing all within their power to tame rising prices but only raised the overnight lending rate 0.25% at its April meeting. For perspective, the last time we saw inflation at the current levels was in 1981 when the Fed spiked overnight lending rates to 20% to bring inflation under control. In in the four decades that followed, inflation remained a relatively insignificant issue. It will likely take a significant policy change to bring the rate of rising prices back to the Fed’s targeted 2% inflation — nothing remotely near 20% but much higher than the current 0.25% overnight rate.
Bond prices have been declining as rates rise; likewise, the S&P 500 has been falling, although not all stocks are lower. You will want to monitor your investments closely as interest rate increases tend to pressure asset values. The S&P 500 has lost 7.84% year-to-date through April 14. The Communications Services and Information Technology sectors have lost 16.33% and 15.73%, respectively, while Energy has gained 43.74%.
Though the war in Ukraine has lost a bit of its prominence in the news, it is still a major global problem, as Europe had to accept higher energy prices brought on by supply shortages from strained Russian relations. China has decided to remain quiet for now but still is squarely supporting Russia. Global sanctions on Russia and its major economic players are likely to bring economic pain to the bad actor for years to come.
I recommend investors stick to a long-term strategy rather than attempt to time financial market moves. Having a plan and a set strategy can help you avoid withdrawing from the market in fear when tumultuous times hit. While the stock market has proven volatile over short periods, it is often a very favorable investment in the long run. If you follow what I call the Ten Year Rule, you can have peace of mind knowing your spending needs are covered with stable, fixed-income investments matching these known needs for the next 10 years. I also recommend that any assets not needed within that 10-year period should be placed in investments with a history of growth in advance of the inflation rate, even when it is at 8.5 %. In fact, one of the best long-term hedges against inflation is a portfolio of high-quality stocks.
