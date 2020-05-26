The IRS has issued an extension of the 60-day rollover rule that can help retirees who took their 2020 required minimum distribution “recontribute” the money to their IRAs.
Section 2203 of the CARES Act grants a waiver of the required minimum distribution for 2020 from certain defined contribution plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). However, if you took your RMD prior to the passing of the CARES Act and you don’t need the funds for living expenses, we explored some ways you may be able to get the money back into your retirement account.
On April 9, the IRS issued Notice 2020-23, which effectively provides an extension of the 60-day rollover rule for distributions made between Feb. 1, 2020 and May 15, 2020. The extension allows for some more time and flexibility for getting RMD money back into the account by July 15, 2020. So, for example, if you took your RMD on February 1, you can put it back in the account anytime between now and July 15. For RMDs taken after May 16, this extension reverts to the standard 60-day window.
My position is that multiple distributions being rolled back into account at one time, would be considered as one-rollover transaction, and therefore not in violation of the “one-per year” rule for 60-day rollovers. For example, if you withdrew $10,000 in February, $10,000 in March, and $10,000 in April, based on Notice 2020-23, you could put $30,000 back into the account as one-lump sum before July 15, and therefore avoid tax on the full $30,000. Further, my interpretation of IRS Notice 2020-23, is that this extension of the 60-day rollover rule applies to all IRA distributions taken between February 1 and May 15, not just required minimum distributions. Remember, these rules are subject to IRS interpretation, so please consult your tax adviser or CPA before making any financial moves.
The 60-day rollover rule has always required that the rollover must be like-kind, so if you distribute cash, you must roll cash back in. If you distribute stock, you must roll in the same number of shares of the same stock that was distributed, regardless of value.
If you withdrew 100 shares of ABC company stock valued at $10,000 on February 1 as your RMD, and the value fell to $5,000 by April 1, it doesn’t matter. You must roll same shares back that were distributed on February 1. This will reflect a difference between the 1099 distribution value and the 5498 recontribution value, but the IRA owner should not be taxed on the difference. He or she should file a letter of explanation with the taxes that demonstrates this was a 60-day rollover and provide supporting documentation. Likewise, if the shares increased in value, you could recontribute the same number of shares — they wouldn’t make you match the value. It’s the identical number of shares and same security that matter, not the value.
Please note, there is still some grey area in the law, and IRS has not yet issued guidance on everything addressed in this follow up. You should seek guidance from your CPA or tax adviser to understand how these possible solutions could impact your specific personal situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.