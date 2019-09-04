Have you ever wondered why your grandparents did not trust big banks? Have you ever thought about why you’re so willing to take on an aggressive asset allocation? People’s perspective on money can be greatly influenced by their environments and experiences throughout life, all contributing to who we are as investors today.
If you are an investor who lacks trust or is unwilling to take risks, that perspective may have come from stressful events like a recession, home foreclosure, or job loss. Those who lived through the Great Depression may spend their money more judiciously, regardless of how much money they actually have. That one major event could be why you remember your grandmother shoving restaurant sugar and ketchup packets in her purse. That generation learned to make things last or do without. It could also be why those who are in their 70s and 80s are reluctant to take risks when it comes to their investments.
Some individuals may choose to address what is in front of them, while others may choose to ignore it and move on. I have seen Baby Boomer investors who grew up with parents who had the “Depression Era mentality” and vowed never to live on a shoestring budget. They embraced the idea of a two-income family; “keeping up with the Joneses” was a family pastime, and “greed” wasn’t a bad word. These investors may be more apt to take risks or seek out aggressive portfolios.
In 2008, the market experienced a severe downturn, and the road to recovery looked long and burdensome. Many people sold stocks and invested in safe and secure investments until the storm cleared. Those who chose to sell out of the market or went against the guidance of their financial adviser, may find themselves playing catch-up because of their perception about investing.
These feelings toward money can create a bias that affects investment decisions. You might believe you’re better off following the crowd, investing in what is popular and on the rise. Or, perhaps you have that one stock that is down so much you can’t even think of selling it because that would mean realizing the loss. Unfortunately, following your feelings may not be in your best interest and could hinder your chances at a comfortable retirement. This is why I recommend using an investment strategy based on economic truths backed by historical data and academic studies. According to Ibbotson’s Yearbook, over a 10-year holding period, stocks outperform any other asset class 83 percent of the time. Over a 20-year holding period, stocks outperform 98.5 percent of the time, while over a five-year holding period, stocks only outperform 77 percent of the time.
I find 10 years to be an acceptable balance that will still allow an investor to achieve the growth they seek. Therefore, I recommend that investors put the money needed in the next 10 years in fixed-income investments that match their liquidity needs. Any money not needed within 10 years should be invested in high-quality stocks or mutual funds for growth. Knowing you have 10 years of uninterrupted income provided by the fixed-income portion of your portfolio can greatly reduce investor anxiety because you’re not forced to sell stock investments when the market is down. This also allows you to stay invested in the market to capture the eventual upside momentum.
If you find yourself to be risk-averse, step back and ask yourself where that thought originated. You may find that it is your feelings that are holding you back.
