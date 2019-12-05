There are roughly 12 million baby boomers who own a business, and it’s estimated that 70 percent of them will be retiring over the next couple of decades. That is an incredible amount of wealth that is tied up in privately owned companies that has the potential to switch hands.
Let’s look at Jason, 58, who owns a collision and repair garage. He started at the garage as an apprentice and eventually was able to take over the business from the previous owner. Back in the day, that is how many businesses transferred ownership. However, nowadays, his accountant is telling him that he needs to “enhance the value of the business” so that Jason can sell it when he is ready to retire.
Jason said to us, “I just want to know I can retire at 65.”
Basically, Jason demonstrates a growing need. He is a small-business owner whose focus is on his business. He knows his business thrives on his ability to provide quality and timely service. He spends his time taking care of his customers, not worrying about profit margins and value. He is not alone. There are close to 8.4 million small-business owners just like him that need to consider exit planning. In today’s marketplace, businesses don’t often transfer ownership from founder to apprentice. They’re more likely to be sold to a buyer who is interested in the value of the equipment and the book of business they can purchase.
It starts with determining what retirement looks like. What are the retirement goals? Is it travel across Europe for months at a time? Is it a lake house where the grandchildren visit every weekend? Could retirement be a 55+ golf community in Florida?
As a baseline, I recommend that Jason, and those like him, start with determining what their business is worth. It might start with a business valuation or maybe just a ballpark estimate of value. The next step is to determine what the business needs to be worth — or what it needs to sell for — so that the owner can achieve his retirement goals. For many small-business owners, their business is the single largest asset they own. They have spent a lifetime growing and investing in the business to support their lifestyle. Now the sale of the business needs to be able to support their retirement.
The goal now is to bridge the gap between the current value and the business owner’s ideal sale value. Begin by identifying the risks to the value. For example, if 50 percent or more of revenue is from two or three customers, a potential buyer will view this as a large risk. A business owner should consider diversifying the customer base. Another thing to consider is cleaning up the books. If the business owner has been running a lifestyle business, running personal expenses through company books, the value enhancement phase of exit planning is the time to eliminate personal expenses.
Profitability and growth in revenue will likely make your business look more attractive to a potential buyer. However, reducing risk while maximizing profits and revenues can be a complex process that may take a team of multi-disciplinary exit planning professionals to satisfy the business owner’s personal, business, and financial needs.
