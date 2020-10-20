Those who are retiring in the next year are likely painfully aware that our current environment has prolonged low interest rates, high unemployment, and a possibility of higher taxes. All of these elements could affect stock market earnings and economic growth. Knowing that, how do you determine a safe withdrawal rate for retirement assets that won’t result in you outliving your money?
In financial research, you’ll often see a recommended withdrawal rate of 4.5 percent of your portfolio annually. What you need to understand is that 4.5 percent is a historic average—much like I say the long-term growth for the stock market is 10.5 percent—it may not be the same percentage every year. When it comes to how much you can withdraw each year, you have many ways to calculate this number, such as online calculators that use variables you choose for life expectancy and inflation. You can also calculate a rate using the historic cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 index. Regardless of the method, there are still unknown variables, including how long your retirement will last and what your needs may be. You have to answer the best you can and then review and adjust year-to-year like you did when creating a household budget.
I recommend calculating your withdrawals based on your liquidity needs, not your age or some other market factor. A customized financial plan accounts for your sources of income like Social Security, pensions, inheritances, rents, royalties, etc. Then you need to compare the income you are receiving to your annual spending to determine if your current habits are sustainable over your life expectancy, using a 4.6 percent inflation rate. If you are still working, you may discover you need to save more for retirement. Once you are retired, any shortfall is the money you need from your investment accounts to pay for living expenses.
I also recommend using a Ten Year Rule, planning for 10 years into the future, so in 2020, you should be focusing on your spending needs through 2030. That money should then be invested in fixed-income securities that mature the year you need the money. This largely protects the money you plan to withdraw from the fluctuations of the market. If the market is down, you can wait until your assets recover before having to sell to fill up your fixed-income portfolio. Furthermore, with a 10-year lead time, you have the time to adjust your spending.
Everyone’s situation is different. Some years you’ll see higher inflation or increased medical costs that could increase your withdrawals, while other years, you may see stellar growth and be able to withdraw less principal. Perhaps you’ve caught on already, but your overarching financial plan—including how much you’re withdrawing—should be revisited at minimum every two years. Whenever there are life changes, including birth, death, divorce, marriage, or a change in employment or long-term health, your plan should be revisited and adjusted if needed.
One of my finance professors often joked with me saying, “The last check you write before you die should bounce!” However, most investors and advisers generally prefer to err on the side of withdrawing too little money, having some left to your heirs.
