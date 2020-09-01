Should we be alarmed by the federal debt?” News outlets love to highlight how much the government is spending, whether it is the savings and loan bailout of 1989, the burden of Social Security, or how much each administration allocates to national defense, health care, or pick your special interest.
Debt is money owed, and deficit is the shortfall between what is taken in and what is spent in the annual budget. Debt increases when a country needs to finance things like infrastructure or to keep the largest banks from failing. When economic growth slows or the country is in a recession, we often increase debt to fill in the gaps. Furthermore, debt is also a cumulative number from when the government first started borrowing. The government borrows money by issuing Treasury bills, notes, and bonds. As of the end of July 2020, federal debt was $28.07 trillion.
On the other hand, the federal deficit is net money taken in less expenditures. Think of it as the opposite of a surplus for a given period. Our country gains money by collecting taxes and curbing spending during the fiscal year. The federal budget deficit for July 2020 was $63 billion—0.22 % of the overall national debt.
So how does that measure up to other countries? National debt is often compared to a country’s gross domestic product. Our GDP is normalized around $20 trillion annually, so we’re around 140 percent debt to GDP. While fairly high, we are on par with other nations. The United States accounts for 4.4 percent of the world’s population, but our economy is so large that we make up about 25 percent of the total world debt and slightly less in global GDP, placing us squarely in the middle in relative terms.
The world assumes the United States will continue for perpetuity, so our debt doesn’t necessarily need to be paid down. However, the debt must be serviced, and current low interest rates make our debt easily serviceable, meaning we can make the interest payments on the debt. When it comes due, we can and most often do, refinance the debt and continue paying the interest. Banks, corporations, other countries, and individuals who hold U.S. debt are being paid. As long the repayment is never in question, it makes our debt attractive to other countries. This is where the concept of a “flight to safety” comes from. Provided our economy continues to grow to make the debt to GDP ratio smaller, we will continue to remain attractive debt. However, there is a limit to how much debt is reasonable.
Our recent increase in debt as a result of the government’s actions to bolster the economy when COVID-19 brought our economy to a halt has some worried about inflation. Inflation generally occurs when there is too much money supply and too little economic growth. When the government passes out money to those who are unemployed, it increases the money supply. The Federal Reserve will have to be very careful in the management of the money supply to keep inflation at bay. However, the Fed recently announced a looser interpretation of their inflation target of 2 percent. They noted the target doesn’t have to be precise, as it will be measured over a longer time span. Even if inflation breaches the 2 % target in the short-term, interest rates may be managed lower for longer, which could lead to inflation. While low rates are good for debt service, the inflation that follows could be damaging to our economy. Only time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.