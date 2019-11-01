The West Cobb Business Association's second annual Public Safety Appreciation Gala was held on Oct. 24 at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs.
The sold-out event celebrated Home Town Heroes and featured a crowd of members, guests and honorees.
"This program is all about recognizing, supporting and honoring our heroes and that is the main focus as we celebrate October as our Public Safety Appreciation Month," said Samantha Glass, WCBA's director and 2018 president.
In 2018, WCBA raised $25,000 and repeated that again in 2019. Donations were made to the following public safety organizations - Cobb Police Chaplains Benevolence Program, Cobb Police Athletic League, Cobb County Police DUI Task Force, Cobb County Police Explorers, Powder Springs Police Explorers, Cobb County Fire Explorers, Fraternal Order of Police Kermit Sanders Lodge 13 Cobb County Cops for Kids Fundraiser.
- Those honored at the gala were:
- Ofc. Wendell Maharaj of Cobb County Police Department's Precinct 5
- Deputy Louis Cipra of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office
- Det. Brett Gloyd of the Powder Springs Police Department
- Lt. Russ Burnette of the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services Station 13
- Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green of the Cobb County District Attorney's Office
- Emergency Communications Ofc. Jaleah Williams of the Cobb County 911 Communications.
The 2019 Award for Excellence in Service went to Ofc. Cameron Mitchell of the Powder Springs Police Department. The 2019 Community Partner of the Year went to Cobb County Police Department's Precinct 5. The 2019 Award for Valor went to the Cobb County Police Department SWAT Team.
The highest honor of the year, the Barry E. Little Community Anchor Award for 2019 was awarded to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Vic Reynolds. The award is in honor of Maj. Barry E. Little of the Cobb County Police Department's service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.