Marietta-based WellStar Health System announced that the WellStar Cherokee Health Park at Holly Springs will open in September.
To celebrate the grand opening, WellStar is hosting a family movie night on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. The feature film will be Dumbo.
Free popcorn will be provided. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at food trucks.
There will also be facility tours from 7 to 8 p.m.
The health park is a new, state-of-the-art, four-story, 112,000-square-foot facility. Patients will have access to primary care services including family medicine, pediatrics and OB/GYN, plus a variety of medical specialties. It will also be home to an urgent care center, imaging center, sleep center, cardiac diagnostics, lab outreach services and OrthoSport physical therapy.
