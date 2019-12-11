On Nov. 18, WellStar Health System’s executive vice president and chief clinical integration officer Dr. John Brennan presented WellStar’s best practices for patient and population health following mergers in a panel discussion.
The panel, led by U.S. News & World Report healthcare data scientist Greta Martin, focused on the importance and impacts of consolidation and standardization in healthcare delivery at the seventh annual U.S. News & World Report’s Healthcare of Tomorrow National Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. The annual conference convenes top leaders in the healthcare industry to discuss and share successful tools and tactics to address current and future trends affecting patient and population health.
The panel discussion, which was titled “Managing Consolidation for the Best Patient Outcomes: Standardizing Care and Quality,” covered a 2018 JAMA report that found healthcare mergers and acquisitions can significantly increase risks to patient safety if leaders in charge of change lack clinical experience.
Dr. Brennan also shared insight on the ways in which WellStar is leveraging its recent mergers, acquisitions and expansions to advance health throughout the communities it serves.
