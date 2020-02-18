Marietta-based Wellstar Health System announced the opening of its first integrated primary care office on the Atlanta BeltLine.
Designed to provide easy accessibility to Atlantans who live, work and play on and around the BeltLine, Wellstar Primary Care offers health care for all ages, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services by appointment and on a walk-in basis.
The 7,500 square foot facility features X-ray and CT scanning; 3D mammogram, ultrasound and laboratory services; and six patient exam rooms and a procedure room.
Wellstar Primary Care, 670 DeKalb Avenue SE, Suite 106 in Atlanta, is located on the ground floor of Edge on the BeltLine - a multi-use complex with apartments, restaurants and other retail, located on the Atlanta BeltLine between Edgewood and Dekalb avenues.
Dr. Randolph Taylor II will serve as the primary care physician at Wellstar Primary Care and Terrica Rumph, DNP, as nurse practitioner.
Patients can schedule appointments, and walk-ins will be accepted. The primary care practice will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 470-267-0570 for primary care and 678-581-5900 for imaging or visit wellstar.org.
