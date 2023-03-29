Wellstar Health System announced that Dr. Paul L. Douglass, MD, MACC, was awarded the 2023 Pamela S. Douglas Distinguished Award for Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion by the American College of Cardiology.
He was recognized for this achievement, along with all 2023 Distinguished Award winners, during Convocation at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology held March 4-6 in New Orleans.
The Pamela S. Douglas Distinguished Award for Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion honors an ACC member who during his or her lengthy career has been recognized as a champion of an inclusive workforce, a leader in creating an inclusive environment and/or a national voice on the importance of engaging diverse perspectives and backgrounds in the cardiovascular field.
Dr. Douglass received his medical degree from Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville. He completed his Cardiovascular Medicine residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He has held many regional and national positions, currently acting as chair of the American College of Cardiology Health Equity Task Force and a member of the American Heart Association’s Heart Failure Systems of Care Advisory Group.
He currently sees patients at the Wellstar Center for Cardiovascular Care office in Smyrna.
