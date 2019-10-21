Marietta-based WellStar announced that the WellStar Paulding Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of the Best Nursing Homes 2020.
Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of best nursing homes for 2020. WellStar Paulding Nursing Center, located at 600 W. Memorial Drive in Dallas, was one of 406 nursing homes on the list. The facility is a 182-bed facility with a team of 150.
