Marietta-based WellStar Health System announced the opening of the new WellStar Avalon Health Park in Alpharetta.
The health park, which is WellStar's fifth in the greater Atlanta area, opened on Dec. 16. It gives patients access to urgent care, imaging, lab services, primary care physicians and specialist appointments, some outpatient procedures, and physical therapy, all at a single location. The new health park will also be home to WellStar’s first pediatric medical practice in North Fulton.
Designed with families in mind, the new state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot facility will be unveiled in two phases.
Imaging and lab services, as well as the urgent care, welcomed new patients on Dec. 16. The urgent care will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Jan. 6, all remaining service lines will open. They include cardiac diagnostics, pediatrics, cardiology, primary care, general surgery, rheumatology, hand surgery, urology and OrthoSport physical therapy.
For more information, visit www.wellstar.org/avalon or call 770-956-7827.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.