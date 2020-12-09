Wellstar Health System announced that Wellstar North Fulton Hospital now offers the highest level of services to patients who suffer life-threatening or disability-causing blockages, as well as weakened walls of the blood vessels in the brain.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., with a stroke occurring every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, strokes are the leading cause of long-term disability for Americans. However, those who are treated emergently with thrombolytics or thrombectomy suffer less disability and have a higher chance of returning home and to normal function.
Modeled after the leading program at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital’s certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, Wellstar North Fulton’s team of neurosurgeons, neurocritical care physicians and neuroradiologists now perform thrombectomies, aneurysm treatments and cerebral bypass procedures at the Roswell-based
hospital.
According to the Department of Public Health, there are only four other certified Comprehensive Stroke Centers in Georgia, with Wellstar being the largest hospital network in Georgia with multiple stroke centers certified by The Joint Commission.
Having the ability to treat stroke and aneurysm patients with thrombectomies and other advanced treatments requires a high level of technology, as well as specialty-trained medical staff. Wellstar invested roughly $6 million into a neurointerventional bi-plane image-guided therapy system, dedicated Neuro Intensive Care and Critical Care Units, as well as specialized neuro-trained nurses and support staff. Of the total investment, the Wellstar Foundation provided $1 million to help finance the bi-plane technology. To provide the most advanced and innovative care, Wellstar North Fulton’s team of physicians are fellowship-trained and highly experienced in treating patients with these complex and sometimes rare conditions.
In addition to now offering these comprehensive stroke services, Wellstar North Fulton is a designated Level II Trauma Center and Level II Cardiac Care Center. It was also recently named to Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2020.
For more information, visit wellstar.org/northfultonneuro.
