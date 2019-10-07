The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced the 2018 performance year results for the Medicare Shared Savings Program.
The results show that the WellStar Health Network Accountable Care Organization - now known as WellStar Clinical Partners Medicare ACO - helped CMS save over $14 million, which is more than any other health system in the state of Georgia.
In addition to the $14.1 million in cost savings, which is nearly half of all the state-wide savings for CMS, the WellStar Medical Partners Medicare ACO achieved a quality score of 91% and had a 92% patient satisfaction rate for care coordination. This places the WellStar Medical Partners Medicare ACO among the top ACOs in Georgia and across the country.
“At WellStar, patients are at the center of everything we do,” said Candice Saunders, president and CEO of WellStar Health System. “That is why WellStar is committed to value-based care that exceeds expectations and enhances the communities we serve. Thank you to our ACO physicians and teams for their unwavering commitment to improving patients’ lives, and their dedication to providing excellent patient experiences.”
For more information, visit https://clinicalpartners.wellstar.org.
