Wellstar Health System announced that the Wellstar Kennestone Hosptial Emergency Department won the Best in Real Estate Award for Healthcare Deal of the Year.
The award honors top commercial real estate deals across Atlanta for the year. The new Wellstar Kennestone Hospital ED in Marietta represents an investment of $126 million and serves the vital healthcare needs of up to 600 patients daily and up to 220,000 patients annually at full capacity. The new ED opened July 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presented by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the award winners were announced in a virtual ceremony on April 15.
