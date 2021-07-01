Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the largest hospital in the nationally recognized non-profit Wellstar Health System, is celebrating its 71st anniversary.
Wellstar Kennestone is also marking a year of significant accomplishments and accolades that include national emergency and trauma care designations, as well as community and national recognition for service and care excellence.
Founded on June 27, 1950, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital marked its 71st anniversary this week by hosting a small reception to thank hardworking and selfless team members, dedicated community members and key supporters.
The hospital has received many national and regional accolades and certifications for care excellence over the years. The hospital recently received the highest level of recognition for emergency cardiac care in Georgia and was designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of Cardiac Care.
It was also verified as one of only four Georgia Level II Trauma Centers by the American College of Surgeons. This achievement recognizes the Trauma Center's dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.
Wellstar operates the largest trauma network in Georgia, with Wellstar Kennestone managing one of the nation's newest and largest emergency departments, with state-of-the-art care for pediatric and adult patients. The new emergency department is connected to the main hospital and is located near the intersection of Church and Cherry Streets at 115 Cherry Street NE in Marietta.
For more information, visit Wellstar.org.
