WellStar Health System volunteers are often the first to greet patients and hospital guests upon their arrival and the last to assist them when leaving, but these volunteers provide much more than a smile to the community.
Volunteer groups from WellStar Cobb, Douglas, Kennestone, North Fulton, Paulding, Spalding Regional, Sylvan Grove and Windy Hill Hospitals recently presented the WellStar Foundation with donations totaling $750,000. Of which, every dollar will support projects that advance healthcare services at the local hospitals.
Donations were collected through gift shop sales, special events and personal contributions.
Each volunteer group has partnered with WellStar leadership and the WellStar Foundation to identify hospital projects that will enhance patient care. In the past, projects have ranged from purchasing bed warmers used when caring for babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), creating interactive, rehabilitation gardens for neurology patients and renovating waiting rooms in surgical and oncology departments.
In addition to fundraising, volunteers offer directional assistance to hospital guests, provide clothing to patients in need, offer golf cart transportation to and from the hospital entrance and knit blankets for oncology and infusion patients.
Across the eight participating hospitals, 800 volunteers served nearly 142,000 hours in fiscal year 2019.
For more information, visit wellstar.org/volunteer, wellstar.org/give or call 770-956-GIVE.
