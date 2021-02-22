Wellstar Health System has hired Hank Capps, M.D., as executive vice president and chief information and digital officer.
In his role, Dr. Capps will be responsible for advancing the system’s digital strategy to reimagine and enhance the consumer healthcare journey and experience, while evolving and optimizing the not-for-profit company’s operational technology-based platforms, processes and partnerships.
He joins Wellstar after more than 18 years with Novant Health in North Carolina, where he held a series of clinical and administrative roles as an executive leader. His proven skills and expertise as an accomplished operator and digital healthcare strategist will further equip Wellstar to leverage advanced technology to transform healthcare with deeper patient engagement and consumer control.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented shift in the healthcare industry, resulting in consumer and provider demand for next-generation care and tools. Dr. Capps will head a team of technology and digital healthcare experts to identify gaps and opportunities in healthcare delivery and consumer engagement to create innovative, world-class solutions that fulfill this expectation.
For more information, visit Wellstar.org.
