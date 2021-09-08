Wellstar Health System announced that it received two prestigious awards that exemplify excellence: Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine’s 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care and the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2021 Healthiest Employers.
This is Wellstar’s first time being named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care list. Wellstar came in at 50th place of the 100 companies recognized. They were one of only four Georgia-based companies and one of only six health systems included in the ranking.
Wellstar was one of only two health systems included in this year's 2021 Healthiest Employers list.
