Wellstar Health System announced that the Wellstar Cancer Network was recently recognized nationally as a cancer treatment leader.
Honored with an Outstanding Achievement Award from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and designated as a Care Continuum Center of Excellence by the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, the Wellstar Cancer Network continues to pioneer innovative cancer treatments and technologies to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.
Wellstar earned the award for the third consecutive cycle from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The highest honor in the U.S. awarded to a cancer program, the Wellstar Cancer Network was recognized for achieving excellence in providing care to cancer patients. Award recipients must have received commendation ratings in all seven commendation standards and receive a compliance rating for each of the 27 remaining cancer program standards.
Wellstar was also recognized by the Care Continuum Centers of Excellence, a program of the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer which identifies community hospitals that meet rigorous qualifying criteria and demonstrate collaborative leadership across the lung cancer care continuum. GO 2 Foundation formed the Care Continuum Centers of Excellence program to enable patient access to standard of care lung cancer screening, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship in their local community.
For more information, visit wellstar.org.
