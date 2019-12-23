Great Place to Work and Fortune named WellStar Health System as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity.
The annual list ranks companies where underrepresented and historically discriminated against people experience their workplace as a great place to work for all and are represented at every level in the organization, including the board. To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed the experiences of women, underrepresented races/ethnicities, LGBT people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities, comparing their survey results to their colleagues’ results at the same organizations.
WellStar Health System took the 31st spot on this year’s list, moving up significantly from last year’s 99th ranking.
WellStar was among the top five companies from across the nation for hiring women, the only Georgia-based healthcare company, and one of only three Georgia-based companies ranked in the top 100 on “this annual list of U.S. companies that create inclusive cultures,” published by Fortune and their research partner, Great Place to Work.
WellStar is proud that 82% of the company’s employees are women and almost half of the workforce is comprised of minorities. When it comes to ascension, 45% of WellStar’s executives and 76% of front-line managers are women. Minority executives make up 17% of the workforce, with minorities in 33% of the front-line management roles. The company also ranked high in employment of Boomers and older employees, with 24% of its total workforce in that age category.
The Best Workplaces for Diversity list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. WellStar also was included on Great Place to Work and Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity list and 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma.
For more information, visit wellstar.org or greatplacetowork.com.
