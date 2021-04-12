Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Wellstar Health System as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.
This is Wellstar’s fourth time on this prestigious list of the best companies to work for in the nation. Wellstar is the only Georgia-based healthcare company included in the 2021 ranking. Only two other companies headquartered in Georgia were included in this year’s list.
The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 79% of Wellstar’s employees said Wellstar is a great place to work. By comparison, the average percentage of employees in the U.S. who say their company is a great place to work is only 59%.
Wellstar was also named to the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma list, ranking No. 9 in the “large healthcare” category. The health system has also consistently ranked in Great Place to Work 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity – coming in at No. 31 in 2019 – and Best Workplaces for Women, named among the top five companies from across the nation for hiring women.
The company has also garnered the Working Mother 2020 100 Best Companies; Working Mother 2020 Best Companies for Dads; the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption 2020 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces; and the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award – the nation’s highest recognition for performance excellence – which was awarded to Wellstar Paulding Hospital in 2020.
Some of the ways that Wellstar supports team members include four weeks of paid parental leave for mothers and fathers, including for adoption; adoption assistance; extended illness bank; scholarships; onsite wellness programs, fitness centers and health coaching; free concierge service; and childcare, elder care and back-up care options, both on-site and in-home.
The company also recently rolled out a new, extensive employee rewards program, called “MyCare Rewards,” representing an $18 million investment in the health and well-being of the more than 24,000 team members across the system throughout the state of Georgia. The program offers the choice of either two days of paid time off or a $500 MyCare Rewards grant.
Wellstar is also providing free access to Headspace, a mobile mindfulness and medication app to help with stress, anxiety, sleep, focus and fitness and free access to Wellstar fitness centers for a year.
Later this year, Wellstar team members will be offered additional benefits including extra, dedicated on-site employee assistance program support for a year and access to wellness rooms to use before, during and after their shifts. Depending on square footage and location, rooms may have massage/zero gravity chairs, aromatherapy, meditation spaces, space for education/wellness sessions and a library of resources to support mindfulness, stress relief and overall well-being.
