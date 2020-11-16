Wellstar Health System announced that it leads the state in Emergency Cardiac Care Center designations from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of Cardiac Care.
Established by legislation passed in 2017 by the Georgia General Assembly, the three-level designation program aims to strengthen Georgia’s Emergency Medical Services system by identifying hospitals that provide outstanding advanced emergency cardiac care aimed at improving survival rates for heart attacks and cardiac arrest.
Five Wellstar hospitals have now received the designation, including Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Level I), Wellstar North Fulton (Level II), Wellstar Cobb Hospital (Level II), Wellstar Douglas Hospital (Level II) and Wellstar Paulding Hospital (Level II). Wellstar has the largest ECCC network in Georgia and is
home to one of only two Level I ECCCs in metro Atlanta.
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital received Level I ECCC designation, the highest level of recognition for emergency cardiac care in Georgia. Level I designated hospitals must provide comprehensive emergency cardiac care services 24/7, 365 days a year. Services that must be offered include cardiac catheterization and angioplasty to treat cardiac patients with clogged, blocked or narrowed arteries, and advanced procedures such as implanting left ventricular assist devices and automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillators for patients experiencing heart failure from sudden cardiac arrest.
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital and Wellstar Cobb Hospitals received Level II ECCC designation. Wellstar Paulding and Douglas were the first hospitals in the state of Georgia to receive Level II designations earlier this year.
For more information, visit wellstar.org.
