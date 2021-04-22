Marietta-based Wellstar Health System announced multiple accolades, including national, regional and local recognition for facilities, service lines and leaders.
Awards and accreditations for quality, safety, performance excellence and community service exemplify Wellstar’s commitment to world-class healthcare.
National and regional organization recognitions
- Healthgrades recently named both Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Cobb Hospital in the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence and ranked both in the 2021 “Top 250 Best Hospitals.”
- Kennestone Hospital was also recognized for America’s 100 Best Critical Care, America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care, America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care, General Surgery Excellence Award, Joint Replacement Excellence Award and Vascular Surgery Excellence Award.
- Cobb Hospital was also recognized for America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care, America’s 100 Best General Surgery, America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care, Aerica’s 100 Best Stroke Care and Vascular Surgery Excellence Award.
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital both earned the highest possible grade of A, from Leapfrog, the only hospital rating focused exclusively on hospital safety.
- Newsweek published “The World’s Best Hospitals 2021,” which included Paulding Hospital as one of the top hospitals worldwide. The research conducted spans 25 countries, and rates and ranks those that stand out for consistent excellence. This accolade follows Paulding Hospital’s November 2020 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award – the nation’s highest performance excellence recognition. Wellstar is the first healthcare entity in Georgia and second company in the state to receive the award.
- Georgia Hospital Association Partnership for Health and Accountability recognized Wellstar with the Circle of Excellence award and third place overall in the Hospitals and Health Systems category. Douglas Hospital received two PHA awards in the Hospitals with 100-299 Beds category. Those were second place for “Reductions of Both Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections & Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Within the Intensive Care Unit" and third place for “The Clinical Nurse Leader: Improving Heart Failure Patient Outcomes.”
- Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District recognized Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with the WarnerMedia Community Leadership Award: Downtown Atlanta as part of a tribute to healthcare workers across Atlanta during the 2021 Annual Meeting. The award “pays tribute to leaders and institutions that have had an indelible impact on Downtown Atlanta.”
- Cobb Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting April 12, where Wellstar unveiled that it has been named one the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the nation. Fortune also named Wellstar one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma. At the event, the Marietta Daily Journal recognized healthcare workers for the Citizen of the Year award, including Wellstar. Nadine Lynch, ICU manager at Kennestone Hospital, accepted the award on behalf Wellstar healthcare workers.
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South recently obtained American Diabetes Association recognition as a site offering education, training and support for individuals with type 1, type 2, gestational, and pre-diabetes.
- Wellstar West Georgia Women's Health Center received accreditation as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by American College of Radiology. This “designation is awarded to breast imaging centers that achieve excellence.”
Wellstar leaders achieving industry and community recognition
- John Kueven, senior vice president and president of Paulding Hospital and interim president of Cobb Hospital, was named a 2021 International Hospital Federation Young Executive Leader. This program identifies and recognizes emerging hospital leaders from around the world and creates opportunities for “impactful international conversations” that help shape healthcare leadership.
- Callie Andrews, senior vice president and president of Cobb Hospital, was named senior vice president and chief operating officer for Kennestone Hospital. In this role, Andrews will serve as an on-site designated leader to bridge the daily corporate and local operations of Kennestone and Windy Hill Hospitals, affiliated Health Parks and Hospital Outpatient Departments.
- Dr. Chirag Patel, medical director of Population Health at Wellstar, was selected as an American College of Healthcare Executives 2021 Thomas C. Dolan Executive Diversity Program Scholar. The “new generation of top-level healthcare leaders” participate in an advanced leadership program that fosters diverse and responsive healthcare organizations.
- Vicky Hogue, vice president of Patient Services and chief nursing officer for Paulding Hospital, received the Nikki T. Randall Servant Leadership Award from the Georgia Women's Legislative Caucus. She was selected by Rep. Kimberly Alexander of District 66 for exceptional leadership and service.
- David Jones, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Wellstar, was listed on the inaugural Human Resources Director Global 100. This list features leaders across a variety of sectors, specialties and regions worldwide, celebrating “the very best” in human resources.
