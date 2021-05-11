During National Nurses Week, Wellstar Health System is celebrating three finalists in Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2021 “Healthcare Heroes” Awards.
The awards acknowledge “the outstanding work on the frontlines” of the COVID-19 pandemic during an “exceptional year,” and highlight some of the many healthcare professionals who have created positive impact through their leadership.
In the Nurse category are Vicky Hogue, chief nursing officer at Wellstar Paulding Hospital, and Nadine Lynch, ICU unit manager at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Hogue’s background as a critical care and ICU nurse has been instrumental in serving as a leader throughout the pandemic and across her 41-year career. Lynch cares for some of the sickest patients who need extracorporeal membrane oxygenation treatment for vital blood oxygenation, along with many of the facility’s COVID-19 patients.
In the Community Outreach category is Dr. Shara Wesley, assistant vice president of Community Health and Wellstar Center for Health Equity.
Wesley has demonstrated over a distinguished career her commitment to public and community health in nearly every facet of the industry. The WCHE was formed under her leadership to drive lasting change at a grassroots level through activating strategic partnerships.
Entries were judged by a panel of editorial staff members from Atlanta Business Chronicle. Winners of the awards will be announced on May 28.
For more information, visit Wellstar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.