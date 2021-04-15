Wellstar Health System was recently named a finalist for the Best in Real Estate Awards honoring the top deals in Atlanta commercial real estate.
Known as one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar Health System is one of three contenders for Healthcare Deal of the Year for its new $126 million Wellstar Kennestone Emergency Department in Marietta, which serves up to 600 patients daily and up to 220,000 patients annually at full capacity.
Opening the Southeast's largest emergency department would be a feat any typical year. During spring 2020, Wellstar accomplished this task while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presented by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, award winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on April 15.
For more information, visit Wellstar.org.
