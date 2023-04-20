Earth Day is just around the corner on April 22, and this year, Wellstar Health System is showcasing its green thumb and the strides the system is making through several sustainability programs.
The recent launch of the Organic Recycling Program at the Wellstar Corporate Office in Marietta and the system’s health parks has already demonstrated significant improvements in helping to protect the Earth. In partnership with Goodr, Wellstar has implemented bins used to gather food scraps – onion peels, banana peels, herb trimmings, etc. – that is then recycled and turned into compost at Gainesville Waste and Recycle.
In the last month alone, this organic recycling initiative helped divert 1,250-plus pounds of food waste from landfills and prevented the emission of over 675 pounds of carbon dioxide. The program is projected to exceed one ton of waste diverted from landfill and one thousand pounds carbon dioxide emissions prevented by Earth Day.
During the pandemic, Wellstar also expanded its green footprint to help eliminate food waste on a systemwide level. Some highlights include:
Surplus Food Recovery Program with Goodr: First launching at Cobb Medical Center in September 2020, Wellstar and Goodr collect leftover food items/meals to be donated to food delivery resources for underserved communities. Now operating out of Cobb, Windy Hill and Paulding Medical Centers, this program has helped serve over 14,000 meals to those in need and prevented another 17,000-plus pounds of waste and 9,000-plus pounds of carbon emissions.
Partnership with Second Helpings Atlanta: Wellstar has also partnered with Second Helpings Atlanta to deliver surplus food from the bistro in the Marietta corporate office to underserved communities, recording an impressive 3,304 meals served to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.